Charlotte Talks WWE HIAC Title Shot (Video), TJP vs. Rich Swann Update, Arn Anderson

– As noted, Charlotte Flair won a Fatal 4 Way on last night’s WWE SmackDown to earn a title shot from SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya at the October Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. In the Fallout video below, Flair says it felt good to be back and lace her boots up, do her entrance and get in the ring with 3 of the toughest ladies she knows. Another lady she knows well is Natalya, who put her on the mat before. Charlotte says she beat Natalya in WWE NXT and again last year but this time it won’t be any different at Hell In a Cell. Flair says she’s bigger, stronger and faster than last year, has more experience and has more to prove on this brand. Flair says she’s yet to win the SmackDown Women’s Title and will be walking into Hell In a Cell ready.

– WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson turns 59 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Greg “The Hammer” Valentine turns 66, former tag team champion Tony Garea turns 71 and ECW Original Joel Gertner turns 42.

– Despite Rich Swann winning their rubber match on last week’s WWE 205 Live episode, the feud between Swann and TJP is not over as TJP attacked Swann on last night’s show. Swann was set to face Lince Dorado but Dorado was attacked backstage. Swann went to the back to check on his opponent but that’s when TJP met him with a superkick. Video of the attack can be seen below:

