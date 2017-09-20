Bobby Roode Wins Another Dark Match, Paul Heyman – Tommy Dreamer Exchange, Total Bellas

– Below is a Total Bellas preview clip for tonight with Daniel Bryan questioning Brie Bella’s choices for their baby registry:

– The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown in Oakland, California saw Bobby Roode defeat Mike Kanellis in a squash. This was the same dark match that took place before last week’s SmackDown tapings. Roode also defeated Kanellis in a TV match on the August 29th SmackDown. It’s worth noting that Maria Kanellis was not with Mike this week.

– Paul Heyman and Tommy Dreamer had this Twitter exchange after Dreamer tweeted about trying to book an old venue that the original ECW used to run:

I just called an OLD ECW venue

I asked if they were interested in a wrestling event

They said wrestling is banned since ECW@HeymanHustle — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 19, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)