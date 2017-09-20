Audio: LAX on BFG heading to Canada, the passing of Bobby Heenan, Mysterio, El Patron, GFW/Impact name, more

Via GFW press release:

One of the most outspoken, opinionated wrestlers ever, Konnan is set to go one-on-one with the media. The leader of LAX will participate in the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

He will be joined on the call by the World Tag Team Champions, Santana & Ortiz.

Topics discussed:

– Bound for Glory being announced for Canada
– This version of LAX vs. the previous line up
– Rey Mysterio’s status
– Alberto El Patron’s future with the company
– Konnnan’s frustrations in his last stints with TNA and AAA
– The passing of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan
– The decline of the nWo
– Getting heat, any not cutting corny promos
– The departure of Low Ki
– and more

