9/20/17 WWE NXT Coverage

We see the NXT opening video and then Nigel McGuinnes, Percy Watson, and Mauro Ranallo welcome us to the show. We see that the main event will be Moustache Mountain vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, and then are reminded that Aleister Black will speak to the NXT Universe for the first time ever later tonight.

Match #1: Johnny Gargano vs. Tino Sabbatelli (w/Riddick Moss)

They lock up and Sabbatelli backs Gargano into the corner. Sabbatelli pie-faces Gargano in the corner and tells him he got lucky last week. Gargano comes off the ropes and delivers a few chops. Sabbatelli comes back and slams Gargano into the turnbuckles and then delivers a sidewalk slam. Sabbatelli goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Sabbatelli applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat. Gargano counters with an arm-drag and then Sabbatelli goes shoulder-first into the corner. Gargano delivers a series of lefts and then delivers an enzuiguri. Gargano charges at Sabbatelli, but Sabbatelli puts him on the apron. Gargano comes over the top rope, but Sabbatelli catches him and slams him down to the mat. Sabbatelli grabs Gargano and yells at him, but Gargano counters with a superkick and then locks in the Gargano Escape and Sabbatelli taps out.

Winner: Johnny Gargano.

We see William Regal in his office. Roderick Strong walks in and says he feels like he has done enough for an opportunity at the NXT Championship. Regal says he is correct and the match will take place in two weeks time.

We see that No Way Jose will go one-on-one with Lars Sullivan later tonight, but up next is Lacey Evans vs. Bianca Belair.

Back from the break, we take a look back at Asuka’s farewell to NXT from two weeks ago. We see an interview with Sonya Deville. She says she and Asuka have never been in the same ring because Asuka knew that her undefeated streak would come to an end. Deville says the NXT Women’s Championship is as good as hers now.

Match #2: Lacey Evans vs. Bianca Belair

Belair backs Evans into the corner and delivers a slap across the face. Belair backs Evans into the ropes, but Evans counters with a chop. Belair takes Evans down to the mat and then delivers a shoulder tackle when Evans gets back to her feet. Evans comes back with a leg sweep and goes for the cover, but Belair kicks out at two. Belair comes back and tries to send Evans off the ropes, but Evans holds on. Belair applies a double chicken wing and then slams Evans down to the mat. Belair goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out at two. Belair puts Evans on the apron and pulls her back against the ropes with a standing surfboard submission. Evans comes back with another leg sweep and then delivers an elbow drop. Evans goes for the cover, but Belair kicks out at two. Belair comes back with a standing suplex and goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out at two.

Belair slams Evans into the corner and then stomps away on her. Evans comes back with a right hand and drops her with a clothesline. Evans delivers the Bronco Buster in the corner and then drops her with a swinging neck-breaker. Evans goes for the cover, but Belair kicks out at two. Belair comes back with a right hand to the midsection and then whips Evans with her hair. Belair delivers a modified face-buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Bianca Belair.

We are reminded of tonight’s main event: Moustache Mountain vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. We then see that Aleister Black will speak to the NXT Universe after the break.

