WWE on Paige Training, Triple H on WWN Live – Norman Smiley, Sheamus, Total Bellas

– Below is a quick teaser for this Wednesday’s Total Bellas episode:

– WWN Live issued an e-mail alert on Monday to remind fans about Friday’s seminar/tryout in Livonia, Michigan with WWE Coach Norman Smiley as the special guest. As noted, wrestlers from the seminar/tryout will be booked as extras on future EVOLVE and WWE NXT events. WWN also provided these comments from Triple H:

“We’re happy to have Norman Smiley be a guest and attend the WWN Seminar/Tryout in Livonia, MI. I look forward to hearing his feedback as NXT continues to expand our pipeline of talent.”

– This week’s WWE RAW in San Jose saw Sheamus & Cesaro win a Triple Threat over RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. The win comes less than a week before Sheamus & Cesaro challenge for the titles at WWE No Mercy on Sunday. Sheamus tweeted the following after the match:

Sunday at #WWENoMercy The Bar WILL be #3Times Raw Tag Team Champions… only then, the celebration is ON. @WWECesaro https://t.co/xAzkFyUcoO — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 19, 2017

– As noted, Paige was back at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Monday to work towards getting cleared for her WWE ring return. She’s been out of action since the summer of 2016 after having neck surgery. WWE posted the following on the former Women’s Champion visiting the Performance Center, quoting a post she made to Instagram:

Paige returns to the WWE Performance Center Paige is on a journey to reclaim her “house.” The former Divas Champion — unseen in a WWE ring for more than a year — revealed she has returned to the WWE Performance Center, presumably beginning her return to active competition in WWE. “Went to see an old friend today,” she wrote. “Good to be back there! @wwe #RoadBackToMyHouse” Paige is a two-time Divas Champion and became the youngest Superstar to hold the title when she captured it during her Raw debut at the age of 21. If her return his imminent, as this post is leading many in the WWE Universe to believe, consider the women of Raw and SmackDown LIVE officially put on notice.

Went to see an old friend today. Good to be back there! @wwe #RoadBackToMyHouse A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

