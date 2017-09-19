Update on Low Attendance at RAW (Photos), Mae Young Classic Video Package, WWE Stock

– WWE posted this video with highlights from The Mae Young Classic, which saw Kairi Sane defeat Shayna Baszler in the finals last week:

– WWE stock was down 1.40% today, closing at $22.52 per share. Today’s high was $22.84 and the low was $22.39.

– We noted earlier how the advance for this week’s RAW in San Jose was weak and that there were many empty seats inside the SAP Center for the show. Below is another set of crowd photos from a fan in attendance. It was noted that the entire upper deck was tarped off and there were empty seats in the lower area.

Poor WWE RAW attendance tonight. Please give credit to WWE fan Nick if you use these photos. Entire upper deck closed, empty seats in lower. pic.twitter.com/ctjr5Q1exQ — Bruce Blitz 👍 (@BruceBlitz) September 19, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)