Sheamus on Being In America 10 Years, Kairi Sane Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Stock

Sep 19, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane:

– WWE stock was up 1.74% on Monday, closing at $22.83 per share. The high was $22.92 and the low was $22.38.

– Sunday marked 10 years since Sheamus arrived in the United States to further his pro wrestling career. He tweeted the following on the milestone:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s creative team on rumors of the company losing money, the GFW name, the GFW network, Bound for Glory, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad