Paige Training for Return to Action for WWE, Jinder Mahal Banged Up? (Photos), More

– Paige was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Monday as she works towards getting cleared to return to the WWE ring, according to PWInsider. The former Women’s Champion has been out of action since having neck surgery in the summer of 2016.

– Tickets for the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view from the TD Garden in Boston will go on sale Friday, September 29th to the general public.

– It looks like WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is banged up as he was wearing the RockTape kinesiology tape on his shoulder at the WWE live events overseas this weekend, as seen below:

– As seen below, Triple H has announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Phoenix, Las Vegas and Riverside for the month of November. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am via NXTTickets.com.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)