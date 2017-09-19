Paige Talks Day 2 of Training for Return, Shinsuke Nakamura Japan Video, Fans on Fatal 5 Way

– Below is video of Shinsuke Nakamura’s big entrance at Saturday’s WWE live event in Osaka, Japan, plus the backstage promo that we posted over the weekend. Nakamura lost to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in the main event, thanks to interference from The Singh Brothers. The video also shows Nakamura getting revenge on the brothers after the match.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is more likely to win the RAW Women’s Title Fatal 5 Way at Sunday’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. As of this writing, 32% voted for Nia Jax while 22% voted for champion Alexa Bliss, 20% for the returning Bayley, 14% for Sasha Banks and 12% for Emma.

– Paige was back at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today as she works towards getting cleared to return to the ring. She tweeted the following on how the day went:

Day 2 done at the @WWEPerformCtr feeling great. Thanks for all the support. Appreciate it a lot. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 19, 2017

