LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 9/19

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a look back at last week’s show and Kevin Owens’ attack on Vince McMahon.

– We’re live from Oakland, California with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon as Greg Hamilton makes the introduction.

Shane says we just saw what he considers to be a cowardly act by Kevin Owens to his father. Shane says one thing is for sure, he has to give his dad credit for being one tough, salty SOB. Shane says he and his father have had their differences in the past but at the end of the day, he’s still his father and he loves him. Shane tells Owens to imagine if he was the one at home last week watching with his sons while his father got beat down by a coward. Shane says the McMahon family will strike back with vengeance when attacked. Shane goes on and says Owens doesn’t realize what he has done, or maybe he does. He not only beat down the Chairman and CEO of WWE, he beat down the patriarch of the McMahon family. Shane condemns Owens to a ruthless beat down, he condemns Owens to vengeance, he condemns Owens to Hell In a Cell. Shane drops the mic and leaves.

– Still to come, Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. We see Randy Orton walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Aiden English vs. Randy Orton

Back from the break and Hamilton introduces Aiden English in the ring. Aiden starts singing but the music interrupts and out comes Randy Orton to a pop.

The bell rings and Aiden immediately attacks Orton and catches him off guard, taking it to the corner. Aiden unloads in the corner as the referee warns him and fans boo. Orton comes back out of the corner with a clothesline as fans pop. Orton keeps control and catches English in a powerslam. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT but English scrambles to the floor. Orton follows and keeps control, connecting with an uppercut. Orton goes to back drop English on the announce table but English slides out and turns it around. English launches Orton over the announce table and returns to the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Orton turns it around, working English over in the corner. Orton stomps away and rocks him with more punches & uppercuts. The referee warns Orton. English takes advantage and connects with a cheap shot thumb to the eye, then hits a dropkick for a 2 count. English goes to work and keeps Orton grounded now.

Orton tries to fight back but he runs into a boot in the corner. Orton goes to the second rope and comes flying off but Orton catches him in mid-air with a RKO outta nowhere. Orton covers for the pin.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton stands tall as we go to replays. The music interrupts and out comes Rusev with a mic. Speaking from the ramp as fans fans boo, Rusev says he was going to be a natinoal hero in his homeland of Bulgaria going into SummerSlam but Orton turned him and his family into a national disgrace in just 10 seconds. So tonight, Rusev is going to rip the fangs out of The Viper’s mouth and he’s going to do this right now. Rusev marches to the ring as Orton waits. Orton nods his head to the referee to accept the match and the bell rings.

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Rusev enters the ring as English jumps on the apron for a distraction. Orton catches a kick but Rusev blocks the RKO. Orton pushes English off the apron but this leads to Rusev leveling Orton with a kick and covering him for the quick win.

Winner: Rusev

– After the match, Orton recovers as Rusev’s music hits. We get a replay of the quick finish. Rusev retreats to the ramp and taunts Orton.

– Still to come, Kevin Owens will be here live via satellite to respond to Shane McMahon. Also, Charlotte Flair will have an update on her dad.

– We see WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 30 times, 30 visits today)