Kairi Sane talks about fulfilling her dreams in the Mae Young Classic

“I’ve known of Mae Young from the beginning, and I was so proud participating in a tournament with her name in it. Even when I was living in Japan, I thought athletes like Mae Young were powerful and attractive and charming. There was always something attractive with those women. It’s very important to me that I give my vitality and courage to my audiences. I was the shortest (Mae Young competitor), as you know, but I won like this and just want to give the impression to everybody that you don’t have to give up on your dream. I want all women to know that women are strong, and the women’s revolution in WWE is very important to me.”

source: Rolling Stone





