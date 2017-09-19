Kairi Sane talks about fulfilling her dreams in the Mae Young Classic

Sep 19, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I’ve known of Mae Young from the beginning, and I was so proud participating in a tournament with her name in it. Even when I was living in Japan, I thought athletes like Mae Young were powerful and attractive and charming. There was always something attractive with those women. It’s very important to me that I give my vitality and courage to my audiences. I was the shortest (Mae Young competitor), as you know, but I won like this and just want to give the impression to everybody that you don’t have to give up on your dream. I want all women to know that women are strong, and the women’s revolution in WWE is very important to me.”

source: Rolling Stone


(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s creative team on rumors of the company losing money, the GFW name, the GFW network, Bound for Glory, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad