AJ Styles Mask Video, Maryse Taking Time Off?, Bobby Heenan – RAW, SmackDown Promo

– We noted over the weekend how WWE United States Champion AJ Styles wore a mask to the ring for his win over Kevin Owens at Saturday’s WWE live event in Osaka, Japan. Styles noted on Twitter that he was paying tribute to The Club with the mask. Below is video of Styles’ pre-match promo on Tuesday’s title match with Baron Corbin plus video of him wearing the mask:

– It looks like Maryse will be taking some time off as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world next year. She did not appear on last night’s WWE RAW in San Jose with husband WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and it was noted that she was at home resting up after the happy couple made their big announcement last Monday.

– This week’s RAW opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, who passed away at the age of 73 this weekend. WWE also aired clips and Twitter tributes on Heenan throughout last night’s RAW broadcast. You can see the graphic tribute below:

Tonight's #RAW is in loving memory of the one and only Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. pic.twitter.com/lJtQev7LbN — WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2017

– Below is a preview for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Commissioner Shane McMahon’s reaction to last week’s segment with Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon, plus Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with the title on the line:

