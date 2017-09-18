WWE Remembers Bobby Heenan (Video), Seth Rollins Note, Total Divas Return Promo

Sep 18, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video to remember WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, who passed away at the age of 73 this weekend:

– No word yet on why RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins missed the weekend WWE live events in Australia and New Zealand but he is scheduled to be back in action at tonight’s RAW in San Jose.

– Below is a new teaser for the return of Total Divas this November on the E! network:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s creative team on rumors of the company losing money, the GFW name, the GFW network, Bound for Glory, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad