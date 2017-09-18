Wrestling personalities mourn the death of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

The wrestling world is still in shock after the death of legendary manager and announcer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

“The Brain” worked with – and against – many of those who competed in the squared circle and it was evident on Twitter how much he was loved by his peers as condolence messages started flooding the popular social network website.

“One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family,” wrote Vince McMahon, who rarely uses Twitter himself.

Ric Flair described his former manager as “the greatest manager, one of the greatest announcers, and one of the best in-ring performers in the history of the business.” Heenan worked with Flair in his WWE days.

Triple H said that Heenan was “one of a kind” while Stephanie McMahon posted a quote from Heenan which says, “I don’t look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh-grade education, but I’ve had a lot of fun.”

One of Heenan’s biggest rivals, Hulk Hogan, also paid tribute. “Worked with Bobby Heenan from 1980 until my career ended, learned new things from him ever single day, love you my brother RIP,” wrote the Hulkster, who was often the target of the Heenan Family members.

Bret Hart, another individual who worked with Heenan for several years wrote, “Goodbye to another friend. Bobby Heenan has been my hero these past few years. How he battled cancer with such defiance and absolute toughest man the wrestling world ever knew. Rest in peace Bobby, nobody will ever forget all that you gave.”

Fellow Hall of Famer and broadcaster Jim Ross said that the news of Heenan’s passing had gutted him. “I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Weasel.”

Former WCW champion Bill Goldberg admitted that his career would not have been the same without Bobby’s influence. Heenan commentated many of Goldberg’s matches, including his title win against Hulk Hogan. “Very sad to hear of the passing of Bobby The Brain Heenan #RIP my friend. It was a true honor,” he wrote.

Jerry “The King” Lawler wrote, “I’ll bet the wrestling fans in Heaven are being highly entertained right now. Rest in Peace Bobby The Brain Heenan.”





