This Day In Wrestling History – September 18th

1993 – ECW UltraClash is held at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, in front of 1,131 fans. It is the first ECW event to be promoted by Paul Heyman.

–The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeat Ian Rotten & Jason Knight.

–Tony Stetson defeats Tommy Cairo, to win the ECW Pennsylvania Championship.

–Super Destroyer #1 defeats Super Destroyer #2 in a Mask vs. Mask match.

–The Dark Patriot defeats J.T. Smith in a Scaffold Match.

-In a tag team Bunkhouse Match, Terry Funk & Stan Hansen defeat Kevin Sullivan & Abdullah the Butcher by disqualification.

–Tigra wins a Battle Royal. The other participants were: Angel, Don E. Allen, Hunter Q. Robbins III, Jay Sulli, and Sensational Sherri.

–Sal Bellomo defeats Sir Richard Michaels in a Strap Match.

–Shane Douglas defeats The Sandman, to retain the ECW Heavyweight Championship.

-In a tag team Baseball Bat Match, The Headhunters (A & B) defeat Miguelito Perez & Crash the Terminator.

1994 – WCW Fall Brawl: War Games takes place in Roanoke, Virginia in front of 6,500 fans.

–Brad and Brian Armstrong defeat Bad Attitude (Steve Keirn & Bobby Eaton).

–Johnny B. Badd defeats Lord Steven Regal, to win the WCW World Television Championship.

–Kevin Sullivan defeats Cactus Jack in a ‘Loser Leaves WCW’ Match.

–Jim Duggan defeats Steve Austin, to win the United States Championship.

–Pretty Wonderful (Paul Orndorff & Paul Roma) defeat Stars & Stripes (The Patriot & Marcus Alexander Bagwell), to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

-In a Triangle Match, Vader defeats Sting and The Guardian Angel, and becomes the #1 contender for Hulk Hogan’s WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

-In the War Games Match, Team Rhodes (Dusty Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Brian Knobbs, & Jerry Sags) defeat Stud Stable (Terry Funk, Arn Anderson, Bunkhouse Buck, & Col. Robert Parker).

1996 – Atlantis & Lizmark defeat Gran Markus, Jr. & El Hijo del Gladiador, to win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

2003 – On SmackDown, Eddie Guerrero & Taijri defeat The World’s Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin), to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. In the main event, Brock Lesnar defeats Kurt Angle in an Iron Man Match (5 falls to 4), to win the WWE Championship.

2005 – WWE Unforgiven is held in Oklahoma City, in front of 8,000 fans. The event was exclusive to the RAW Brand.

-In a match on Sunday Night Heat, Rob Conway defeats Tajiri.

–Ric Flair defeats Carlito, by submission, to with the WWE Intercontinental Championship. At age 56 Flair is the oldest Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

–Trish Stratus & Ashley Massaro defeat The Ladies in Pink (Victoria & Torrie Wilson).

–Big Show defeats Snitsky.

–Shelton Benjamin defeats Kerwin White.

–Matt Hardy defeats Edge in a Steel Cage Match.

–Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch defeat The Hurricane & Rosey, to win the World Tag Team Championship.

–Shawn Michaels defeats Chris Masters.

–Kurt Angle defeats WWE Champion John Cena by disqualification; after Cena is caught hitting Angle with the championship belt. Cena retains the title.

2006 – One night after winning the WWE Women’s Championship for the 7th time, Trish Stratus announces her retirement, and vacates the title.

2010 – Takuma Sano & Yoshihiro Takayama defeat Akitoshi Saito & Bison Smith, to win the vacant GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

2011 – WWE Night of Champions is held in Buffalo, NY in front 11,000 fans.

–Daniel Bryan defeats Heath Slater via submission (dark match).

–Air Boom (Evan Bourne & Kofi Kingston) defeat Awesome Truth (R-Truth & Kofi Kingston), via disqualification, to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

–Cody Rhodes defeats Ted DiBiase, to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

-In a Fatal 4-Way Match, Dolph Ziggler defeats Alex Riley, John Morrison, and Jack Swagger, to retain the United States Championship.

–Mark Henry defeats Randy Orton, to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

–Kelly Kelly defeats Beth Phoenix, to retain the Divas Championship.

–John Cena defeats Alberto Del Rio via submission, to win the WWE Championship for the tenth time.

–Triple H defeats CM Punk in a No Disqualification Match. Had Triple H lost, he would’ve had to resign as Chief Operating Officer of WWE.

2015 – Ring of Honor’s All Star Extravaganza VII is held in San Antonio, Texas.

–Takaaki Watanbe & Will Ferrara defeat Donovan Dijak & Greg James (dark match).

–Jay Lethal defeats Bobby Fish, to retain the ROH World Television Championship.

–Silas Young defeats Dalton Castle.

–The All Night Express (Rhett Titus & Kenny King) defeat Jay & Mark Briscoe.

–Moose defeats Cedric Alexander in a No Disqualification Match.

–ACH defeats Matt Sydal (Match #3 in a best-of-five series).

-In a three-way tag team match, The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Michael Bennett) defeat The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

–A.J. Styles wins a Four Corner Survival Match to become the #1 contender for the ROH World Championship. The other participants were Roderick Strong, Adam Cole, and Michael Elgin.

–Jay Lethal, in his second match of the night, defeats Kyle O’Reilly, to retain the ROH World Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: CMLL wrestler Leono (35 years old); and former CMLL Tag Team Champion Blue Panther (57 years old).

Today would’ve been the 68th birthday for 4-time NWA World Light Heavyweight Champion Lizmark. Today would’ve been the 79th birthday for 2-time AWA World Tag Team Champion Billy Robinson.

