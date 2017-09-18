Ryback offers his two cents on Sexy Star

“F–k, she must not’ve been very good at the hold if she couldn’t break (Rosemary’s arm) if that’s a real thing. The good news in all of this is that she doesn’t know how to break your f–king arm, so you don’t really have to worry about (it)! You might just be in a little pain, but no true damage is going to be done by the end of it, so that might be her only saving grace, is ‘look, guys, Sexy Star likes to shoot – she’s not good though.’ That might just be… Sexy Star, you’re welcome. I just saved you some bookings. ‘Look, guys, she’s going to try to f–king hurt you out there, but don’t worry.’ Yeah, (the resulting injury will only be a sprain).”

Source: Conversation With The Big Guy





(Visited 63 times, 63 visits today)