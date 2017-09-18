Official Announcement on the Upcoming Starrcade WWE Live Event

As noted, the Greensboro Coliseum announced today that the Saturday, November 25th live event will feature a Starrcade theme, the first since 2000. No word yet on if this will be a WWE Network special but we will keep you updated.

Below is WWE’s official announcement on the event:

Starrcade returns to Greensboro this November

Starrcade is back, and for the first time in 30 years, it’s coming home.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, during Thanksgiving weekend, Starrcade returns when the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE descend on Greensboro, N.C., for a historic event at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The premier event of the National Wrestling Alliance and, later, WCW, Starrcade got its start in Greensboro on Thanksgiving 1983 with a star-studded lineup that saw Ric Flair defeat Harley Race to win his second of 16 World Championships. Starrcade remained in Greensboro through 1986 and was the stage on which legendary performers like Dusty Rhodes, The Four Horsemen, Magnum TA, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and many more etched their names into sports-entertainment history.

As the calendar turned to the 1990s, a new generation of competitors emerged to take the Starrcade spotlight, like Sting, Vader and the nWo. The last edition of Starrcade under the WCW banner took place in December 2000.

Now, fans in Greensboro will get the opportunity to be a part of history, as Starrcade returns with an absolutely stacked card featuring two Steel Cage Matches. Matches announced* for the return of Starrcade include:

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Hardy Boyz are also confirmed to appear at Starrcade in their home state of North Carolina, as are WWE Hall of Famers and Starrcade legends Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express!

Tickets for Starrcade will be available starting Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of history as Starrcade returns!

*Talent and matches listed and depicted above are subject to change.