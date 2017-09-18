News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Final Hype for WWE No Mercy, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view.

The only match announced for tonight is Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in a non-title match. It looks like John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will both be missing tonight’s go-home show.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* Nia Jax aims to knock Alexa Bliss off her pedestal

* Will it be Roman Reigns or John Cena who gets in the final word before WWE No Mercy?

* Braun Strowman shows no mercy

* Brothers-in-arms, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, stand triumphant

* Will Enzo Amore get even with The Miz?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and remember to join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)