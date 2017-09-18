New Title Match Added to WWE No Mercy, Updated Card for Sunday’s Pay-Per-View

Jason Jordan won a Six Pack Challenge over Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and Elias in the main event of tonight’s WWE RAW to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

Jordan will get his title shot at Sunday’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view from the Staples Center:

WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Jason Jordan vs. The Miz

Fatal 5 Way for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Neville

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

