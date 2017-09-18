More on the McMahon-Owens segment

More notes on the much talked about Vince McMahon-Kevin Owens angle from last week’s Smackdown Live.

McMahon bladed in advance of his television appearance and covered it up, which would open up easily when he received the headbutt from Kevin Owens on the episode. It appears McMahon used Vaseline to cover up the cut, and not Nu-Skin as some have speculated. Dave Meltzer also notes that the reason Stephanie McMahon was there so promptly is that she was originally going to come out with a towel and Vince was going to bleed all over the towel for the added visual.

source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter





