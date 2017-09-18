More on the McMahon-Owens segment

Sep 18, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

More notes on the much talked about Vince McMahon-Kevin Owens angle from last week’s Smackdown Live.

McMahon bladed in advance of his television appearance and covered it up, which would open up easily when he received the headbutt from Kevin Owens on the episode. It appears McMahon used Vaseline to cover up the cut, and not Nu-Skin as some have speculated. Dave Meltzer also notes that the reason Stephanie McMahon was there so promptly is that she was originally going to come out with a towel and Vince was going to bleed all over the towel for the added visual.

source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter


(Visited 102 times, 102 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s creative team on rumors of the company losing money, the GFW name, the GFW network, Bound for Glory, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad