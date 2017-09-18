First WWE 2K18 Gameplay Trailer, John Cena on Nikki Bella – DWTS, Fans on Braun Strowman

– Below is the first WWE 2K18 gameplay trailer, courtesy of IGN:

– WWE has a poll asking fans who is pound-for-pound the strongest Superstar – Braun Strowman or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 65% voted for Braun.

– John Cena tweeted the following to plug Nikki Bella’s appearance on tonight’s Dancing With The Stars premiere:

