First WWE 2K18 Gameplay Trailer, John Cena on Nikki Bella – DWTS, Fans on Braun Strowman

– Below is the first WWE 2K18 gameplay trailer, courtesy of IGN:

– WWE has a poll asking fans who is pound-for-pound the strongest Superstar – Braun Strowman or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 65% voted for Braun.

– John Cena tweeted the following to plug Nikki Bella’s appearance on tonight’s Dancing With The Stars premiere:

Stepping out of your comfort zone isn't easy & I'm so proud of her. Vote for Nicole @BellaTwins TONIGHT on #DWTS by using 1-800-868-3409! pic.twitter.com/sqiUJe0Qpi — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 18, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)