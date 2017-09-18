Cena talks about how important China is to WWE

“I think the possibilities are endless. Absolutely endless. Not only do I see potential success for Chinese superstars to move through the ranks, I envision a world where we do television broadcasts from over here. I envision a world where we do WrestleMania from here. So I would love to create a culture in China surrounding WWE, that’s with a strong developmental system for our superstars and hopefully a greater and greater live event presence. We encourage our audience to be in it and involved as they want. That culture is what really is going to drive our increased presence here. I hope I can encourage the crowd here to be … respectfully excited.”

source: scmp.com





