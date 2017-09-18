AS I SEE IT 9/18: Thoughts on the loss of one of wrestling’s best

Wrestling lost one of its best yesterday.

Bobby Heenan died after a 15 year battle with throat cancer, and numerous other health issues, including a reconstructive ja surgery 10 years ago that largely, then entirely took away his legendary mouth. But never his mind. Almost everyone who met him at fan events reported that his head was still going at 100 miles an hour, and was still trying to entertain fans of the business he loved…only weeks before his passing.

For those of you who never got the chance to really hear Heenan at his best…as manager and as a commentator…WWE.com has posted a lot of his best moments. Your favorite social media app no doubt has as many or more. Take the time today to check them out.

I have no doubt that his former partner from years of WWF TV was waiting for him at the Gorilla position, before St. Peter ever got a chance to do the paperwork. Imagine the calls of the wrestling matches in Heaven right now.

With the pages of the calendar turning toward Fall (only days away), leaves are turning too quickly, and the last months of 2017, are approaching.

Christmas trees are up in some local stores (those not selling Halloween gear first). QVC is selling for Christmas, and Hallmark Channel is already plugging their Christmas mega-movie marathons. Amazon, eBay, and elsewhere in the retail cyber-universe are following, probably as I’m typing this. Pretty soon, people will maul each other at stores, stand in line to get the new iPhone… or even get something for their kids.

In keeping with the actual spirit of the seasons… the season of light and the season of the Christchild, the wrestling community will reach out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and Toys for Tots drives.

Over the years, promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for over 20 years) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 12 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

The first event announced, was United Wrestling Coalition of Wrightstown, NJ, which will hold their annual Toys for Tots event on December 2; with a special emphasis this year on behalf of the victims of Harvey, asking for a small donation or note of encouragement to Harvey victims. Go to

https://www.facebook.com/UWCFanCave for further details.

Eight other such events have been announced:

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling does TWO annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toys for Tots shows in Columbus, IN, on November 4 and December 2

* NOVA Pro Wrestling will again help the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 24 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling has scheduled its annual food drive at its November 18 Harpers Ferry, WV event. Fans that bring 2 canned or nonperishable food items will receive a $5 off coupon for Primal Conflict Wrestling merchandise. All donations will go to Jefferson County Community Ministries.

* ECWA runs its annual Toys for Tots show on December 2 in Woodbury Heights, NJ.

* MCW Pro Wrestling has “Season’s Beatings”, its annual Toys for Tots show scheduled for December 2 in Joppa, MD.

* Brew City Wrestling has scheduled its annual headlock for Hunger food collection at its December 8 show in West Allis, WI.

* Imperial Wrestling Revolution will do a Toys for Tots show at its December 10 show in Ardmore, They are also working on starting a partnership with vettix.org, which gives away free tickets to active duty military personnel and veterans.

As I said a couple of weeks back, the United States has been through a period of time where we have seen the best of America in the responses to Harvey and Irma, and the worst in Charlottesville. VA. But it isn’t Presidents or governments who make the difference, it’s the individual who decides they will do something, no matter how small.

For those of you readers who see giving a toy, a can of food, or a warm coat as just one small thing, please understand this: a can of soup means that gets a meal for a day, a box of rice means that a family is fed for a week or more, a warm coat meant a child won’t shiver uncontrollably when they walk to school, or a toy meant that a child is allowed a moment of innocence and joy, often after they’ve gone through fear and deprivation for far too long. Just like the people did for those in need in Texas and Florida…that one small thing, now it’s your turn.

So… if you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you HAVEN’T thought of doing a charity-themed holiday show to give back to your community….time to start planning. If you’re an indy fan, and your promotion isn’t named…ask them if they plan to do something this year.

As always, I’ll plug these events here to the point you can recite them in your sleep; no matter what else I may discuss in this blog. Please send them to me ASAP at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

Until next time….

