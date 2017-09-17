WWE Stars Welcomed In China (Photo), Teddy Hart Shoot Interview Preview, Birthdays

Sep 17, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest Breaking Kayfabe release from Kayfabe Commentaries features the infamous Teddy Hart, nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

– Former WWE star Bill “The Goon” Irwin turns 63 years old today while former nWo member Masahiro Chono turns 54, GFW’s Jim Cornette turns 56 and ROH, EVOLVE & Dragon Gate USA founder Gabe Sapolsky turns 45.

– The WWE crew received a big welcome at Mission Hills in Shenzhen, China before their first live event in that city today. Below is a video from John Cena plus WWE Champion Jinder Mahal posing with Cena, Tian Bing, Kevin Owens and Naomi:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s creative team on rumors of the company losing money, the GFW name, the GFW network, Bound for Glory, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad