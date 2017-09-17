WWE Stars Welcomed In China (Photo), Teddy Hart Shoot Interview Preview, Birthdays

– As seen below, the latest Breaking Kayfabe release from Kayfabe Commentaries features the infamous Teddy Hart, nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

– Former WWE star Bill “The Goon” Irwin turns 63 years old today while former nWo member Masahiro Chono turns 54, GFW’s Jim Cornette turns 56 and ROH, EVOLVE & Dragon Gate USA founder Gabe Sapolsky turns 45.

– The WWE crew received a big welcome at Mission Hills in Shenzhen, China before their first live event in that city today. Below is a video from John Cena plus WWE Champion Jinder Mahal posing with Cena, Tian Bing, Kevin Owens and Naomi:

The WWE Championship was on full display at Mission Hills ahead of tonight's show in Shenzhen China #wweshenzhen pic.twitter.com/Q7l0Drrodb — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) September 17, 2017

