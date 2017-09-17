WWE rumored to revive a few WCW pay-per-view names
Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com isreporting that WWE is pretty close to revive some old WCW pay-per-view names for a couple of live televised events and Network specials.
Satin, quoting sources, said that the idea is “getting closer than you’d think” and these events will happen “in the very near future.”
Ever since purchasing WCW in 2001, WWE only made use of The Great American Bash and Clash of Champions names. During its peak, WCW also ran SuperBrawl, Uncensored, Slamboree, Bash at the Beach, Spring Stampede, Hog Wild, Fall Brawl, Halloween Havoc, World War 3, and Starrcade as pay-per-view names. Starrcade was the company’s most important event while other events like Bash at the Beach and Halloween Havoc were pretty popular as well.
WWE’s version of The Great American Bash was revived in 2004 and ran on pay-per-view for six years before it returned in 2012 as a Smackdown-themed episode. The Clash of Champions, named slightly different from WCW’s Clash of the Champions, made its WWE debut last year and it is scheduled
The name of the PPV means nothing. There is loads of people on Twitter, YouTube etc that want certain PPV’s to come back because they were good a decade or so ago but that doesn’t mean anything now. Now there is far too much PPV’s which doesn’t make them feel special at all. If feuds aren’t ending and getting started in unique and cool ways or we aren’t getting good matches, then what difference does the name of the PPV make?