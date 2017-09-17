Nikki Bella Prepares for Dancing With The Stars (Video), Next RAW Talk Episode, Emma

– ExtraTV posted this behind-the-scenes look at Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev rehearsing for ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. The 25th season premieres this coming Monday.

– WWE has announced a thirty-minute RAW Talk episode for the WWE Network, to air after the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view goes off the air on September 24th. There will also be a one-hour Kickoff pre-show at 7pm EST with host Renee Young.

– As noted earlier, Titus Worldwide visited the Australia Zoo while visiting the country with WWE this weekend. Several WWE Superstars toured the zoo as guests of the famous Irwin family, as seen below in these photos from Emma:

Huge thanks to the Irwin family for hosting us today at the @AustraliaZoo before our last show in Brisbane tonight! #WWE @TerriIrwin pic.twitter.com/rDrVGXoohv — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) September 16, 2017

