Nikki Bella Prepares for Dancing With The Stars (Video), Next RAW Talk Episode, Emma

Sep 17, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– ExtraTV posted this behind-the-scenes look at Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev rehearsing for ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. The 25th season premieres this coming Monday.

– WWE has announced a thirty-minute RAW Talk episode for the WWE Network, to air after the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view goes off the air on September 24th. There will also be a one-hour Kickoff pre-show at 7pm EST with host Renee Young.

– As noted earlier, Titus Worldwide visited the Australia Zoo while visiting the country with WWE this weekend. Several WWE Superstars toured the zoo as guests of the famous Irwin family, as seen below in these photos from Emma:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s creative team on rumors of the company losing money, the GFW name, the GFW network, Bound for Glory, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad