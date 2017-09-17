Bobby Heenan Passes Away At Age 72

Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, a 2004 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, has passed away at the age of 72. He was a TV commentator for the WWF from 1986 – 1993, then moved on to World Championship Wrestling as a commentator, from 1994 – 2000.

Heenan was also a manager, beginning in the American Wrestling Association in 1974. He moved on to the WWF in 1984 as a manager, two years before beginning his career as TV commentator. Among those managed by Heenan were: Nick Bockwinkel, Ric Flair, Andre The Giant, King Kong Bundy, ‘Ravishing’ Rick Rude, Lex Luger, ‘Mr. Perfect’ Curt Hennig, and The Brooklyn Brawler.

Bobby Heenan just passed away a few hours ago. He was the best ever at what he did. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 17, 2017

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: @WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan has passed away at age 73. https://t.co/n5ObLc5aAR — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2017

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. I was truly blessed to know him. RIP my friend!🙏 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

I just heard @JRsBBQ tweet the one & only @BobbyHeenan_ passed. Bobby named The Diamond Cutter💎 Thank Brother I'm eternally Grateful❤️ DDP — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan died today and it has left me very sad. He was the best of the best in the biz and a friend. RIP Bobby. Praying for you Cindy pic.twitter.com/T8wuFAYuST — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) September 17, 2017

#RIP to truly one of the greatest this business has known…a voice, a mind, and a career that will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/YCGKaGqajt — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) September 17, 2017

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Bobby "The Brain " Heenan.I was fortunate to work, laugh and learn from him.A great man. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 17, 2017

Hearing of the passing of Bobby Heenan certainly brings sadness, but, being blessed to witness his genius 1st hand, also brings a smile, RIP — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) September 17, 2017

Today we lost one of our legends. Im just happy the last words I said to him were, "I love you Bobby." RIP Bobby Heenan pic.twitter.com/ofqi6IJguD — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) September 17, 2017

"I don't look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh-grade education, but I've had a lot of fun."-#RIPBobbyTheBrainHeenan pic.twitter.com/YwZcMpSOAt — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby "The Brain" Heenan – one of the GREATEST and most influential personas our business has ever known. pic.twitter.com/BUDikV0z2X — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 17, 2017

The cause of death has not been released; he was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. Heenan had been battling lung cancer, and had to cancel an appearance for next month, at the Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, TN, as he was immobile and unable to travel.

‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund posted this message on his Facebook page, about Heenan: “Saddened by the news that arrived this afternoon from Bobby Heenan’s daughter Jess, that he has passed. Bobby and his family have had to endure so much because of his health. Bobby Heenan was such a great friend. You don’t replace people like that. Condolences to Cyndi, Jessica, family, friends and fans. RIP Bobby.”

