Bobby Heenan Passes Away At Age 72

Sep 17, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, a 2004 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, has passed away at the age of 72.  He was a TV commentator for the WWF from 1986 – 1993, then moved on to World Championship Wrestling as a commentator, from 1994 – 2000.

Heenan was also a manager, beginning in the American Wrestling Association in 1974.  He moved on to the WWF in 1984 as a manager, two years before beginning his career as TV commentator.  Among those managed by Heenan were:  Nick Bockwinkel, Ric Flair, Andre The Giant, King Kong Bundy, ‘Ravishing’ Rick Rude, Lex Luger, ‘Mr. Perfect’ Curt Hennig, and The Brooklyn Brawler.

The cause of death has not been released;  he was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.  Heenan had been battling lung cancer, and had to cancel an appearance for next month, at the Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, TN, as he was immobile and unable to travel.

‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund posted this message on his Facebook page, about Heenan:  “Saddened by the news that arrived this afternoon from Bobby Heenan’s daughter Jess, that he has passed.  Bobby and his family have had to endure so much because of his health.  Bobby Heenan was such a great friend.  You don’t replace people like that. Condolences to Cyndi, Jessica, family, friends and fans.  RIP Bobby.”

2 Responses

  1. Captain Ass says:
    September 17, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Oh man, this hits close to home, because I knew Bobby personally. I interviewed him in the late 90’s and just after he was diagnosed with throat cancer, I believe in 2002. What a great, genuine guy he was. When we took a “commercial break”, he would crack jokes off the air and we talked about personal stuff. He was such a proud husband and father. His wife, Cindy, another genuine person with a heart of gold, stuck by Bobby through the tough times that he had been going through for the past 15 years, but especially in the last several years. Of all the people I have interviewed back in the day, Bobby was the only one who volunteered to do 3 plugs for my show. I finished one plug and he volunteered to do two more. I have great, fond memories of this man, and he will be missed by all. I expect Raw and Smackdown to be filled with laughs, great stories and an emotional video package of the greatest manager of all time. Rest In Peace, my friend.

  2. James says:
    September 17, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Say hello to Gorilla for us, Brain.

