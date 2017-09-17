9/17/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Shenzhen, China

Sep 17, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 9/17/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Shenzhen, China:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day defeated Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

2. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

3. Big Boa defeated Aiden English

4. John Cena defeated Rusev

5. 4-on-3 Handicap Match
Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Becky Lynch (w/Asuka) defeated Tamina, Natalya, Carmella, and Lana

6. WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sami Zayn

7. WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

