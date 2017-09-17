Bound for Glory is coming to Canada

Bound For Glory this year will be hosted in Canada and while no city has been named, it’s expected to be in Toronto, the home base of Anthem Sports and Entertainment. The event will take place on November 5, a month later than usual. All previous twelve editions of Bound For Glory took place in October. Since this particular pay-per-view is considered to be the “WrestleMania” for GFW, the show is often held outside the confines of Universal Studios in Orlando, where the majority of the tapings occur. In fact, counting this year, out of thirteen editions of Bound For Glory, only two took place in Orlando, the first one in 2005 and last year. This will be the second Bound For Glory outside the United States as the company already held the 2014 BFG in Tokyo, Japan. GFW will officially announce the city and place tomorrow.

