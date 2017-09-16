WWE Star on Being Clean for 2 Months, Fans on No Mercy Matches, John Cena – Nikki Bella

– Below is a Total Bellas bonus clip from this week with John Cena and Nikki Bella playing a children’s card game with brother JJ:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which No Mercy match they’re most looking forward to – Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Enzo Amore vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Emma vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Cesaro & Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt or Roman Reigns vs. John Cena. As of this writing, 62% went with Braun vs. Brock while 23% voted for Cena vs. Reigns, 7% voted for the Fatal 4 Way, 4% voted for the RAW Tag Team Title match and 3% voted for Balor vs. Wyatt.

– SmackDown Superstar Mike Kanellis has been clean & sober for 2 months now. Kanellis, who made his WWE in-ring debut on July 18th, discussed his painkiller addiction on social media back in August. He tweeted the following earlier this week to mark the milestone:

Today marks 2 months clean. I've never been more thankful for my wife,family,friends & everyone I work with 🙏🏻 #sobriety #RedemptionTour — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) September 13, 2017

