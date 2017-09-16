WWE prevents Brie Bella from uploading video showing Daniel Bryan taking a bump

In a recent Instagram Live chat with fans, Brie Bella revealed that she had filmed a video of training in the ring, giving Daniel Bryan a dropkick from the second rope, but WWE did not allow her to upload the video because it shows the Smackdown GM taking a bump.

Brie was responding to a fan who asked her to put up a training video on the Bella Twins YouTube channel. “I actually…did do some but they weren’t allowed to be shown,” Brie said, as she turned the camera on Bryan.

“Oh yeah, because she drop kicked me off the second rope,” replied Bryan. Brie then explained that it wasn’t allowed to be aired. Bryan continued, “Yeah because they’re not allowed to show me do anything wrestling-wise.”

Brie said that it’s not that she’s not hearing the fans’ requests because she is, and they found a ring and did it. “And I was training there, still training,” her husband exclaimed.





