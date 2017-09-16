Washington Speakers Bureau is now representing Stephanie McMahon

“Stephanie McMahon is chief brand officer for WWE and was named to its Board of Directors in 2015. Stephanie is responsible for working with WWE’s business units to support key growth initiatives and represents WWE as its global brand ambassador among key constituencies including government, advertisers, media, business partners and investors. She is the primary spokesperson for WWE’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, including Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen and Be a STAR, WWE’s anti-bullying program. In 2014, Stephanie and her husband, Paul Levesque, established Connor’s Cure, a fund dedicated to furthering Pediatric cancer research. Stephanie is also a TV personality, appearing regularly on WWE’s flagship programming.”

source: washingtonspeakers.com

