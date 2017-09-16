This Day In Wrestling History – September 16th

1975 – John Tolos defeats Al Madril, to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1981 – Gerald Brisco defeats Les Thornton, to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1988 – Michael Hayes & Steve Cox defeat The Samoan SWAT Team (Samu & Fatu), to win the WCWA World Tag Team Championship.

1995 – On a Hardcore TV taping, The Pitbulls (#1 & #2) defeat Raven & Stevie Richards, to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship.

1999 – On SmackDown, Vince McMahon pins Triple H, to become the new WWF Champion. Shane McMahon was special guest referee.

2002 – On RAW, Chris Jericho defeats Rob Van Dam, to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

2005 – At the CMLL 72nd Anniversary Show, Marcela defeats Dark Angel, to win the CMLL World Women’s Championship.

2006 – On Night 2 of Ring of Honor’s Glory By Honor V event, The Kings of Wrestling (Chris Hero & Claudio Castagnoli) defeat Austin Aries & Roderick Strong, to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

2007 – WWE Unforgiven is held in Memphis, TN in front of 12,000 fans.

Dark Match:

– Kane defeats Kenny Dykstra.

PPV:

– CM Punk defeats Elijah Burke, to retain the ECW Championship.

– Matt Hardy & MVP defeat Deuce ‘n’ Domino (with Cherry), to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– Triple H defeats Carlito.

– Candice Michelle defeats Beth Phoenix, to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.

– In a Triple Threat Match, Batista defeats Rey Mysterio and World Champion The Great Khali (with Ranjin Singh), to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

– Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch defeat Paul London & Brian Kendrick, to retain the World Tag Team Championship.

– Randy Orton defeats John Cena via disqualification; Cena retains the WWE Championship.

– The Undertaker defeats Mark Henry.

2009 – World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. announced that Linda McMahon has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer after announcing her candidacy for the United States Senate, representing the state of Connecticut. Vince McMahon assumed the duties of Chief Executive Officer in addition to his current position as WWE Chairman. Vince will be supported by the seasoned executive management team already in place, and led by Chief Operating Officer & Board Member, Donna Goldsmith.

2010 – On Impact!, Jay Lethal defeats Douglas Williams, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

2011 – The Rock announces that he would be returning to the ring at the 2011 WWE Survivor Series, to team with John Cena.

2011 – La Sombra wins the CMLL Universal Championship Tournament, defeating Averno two falls to one.

2012 – WWE Night Of Champions is held in Boston, in front of 14,886 fans.

Pre-Show:

– Zack Ryder wins a 16-man Battle Royal, to earn a United States Championship match later in the night.

PPV:

– In a Fatal 4-Way Match, The Miz defeats Rey Mysterio, Sin Cara, and Cody Rhodes, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane) defeat Kofi Kingston & R-Truth, to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– Antonio Cesaro (with Aksana) defeats Zack Ryder, to retain the WWE United States Championship.

– Randy Orton defeats Dolph Ziggler (with Vickie Guerrero).

– Eve Torres (subbing for the injured Kaitlyn) defeats Layla, to win the WWE Divas Championship.

– Sheamus defeats Alberto Del Rio (with David Otunga & Ricardo Rodriguez), to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

– CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) fought John Cena to a double-pinfall draw, to retain the WWE Championship.

2015 – In a Four-Way Match on Impact Wrestling, Gail Kim defeats Brooke, Awesome Kong, and Lei’D Tapa, to win the TNA Knockouts Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former AJPW & Pro Wrestling NOAH regular Richard Slinger (46 years old); former AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Jennifer ‘Girl Dynamite’ Blake (34 years old); former WWE developmental talent Tracy Taylor (36 years old); former AJPW & ECW Tag Team Champion Phil Lafon (56 years old); and NXT wrestler Raul Mendoza (26 years old).

