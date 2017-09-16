The New Day Helps Present Scholarship (Video), The Miz and Maryse Reactions, WWE Stock

– This new video features Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz announcing that they are expecting their first child on Monday’s RAW:

– WWE stock was up 1.72% on Friday, closing at $22.44 per share. The high was $22.44 and the low was $21.96.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day helped coach Nick Rolovich present a full scholarship for the University of Hawaii at Manoa to walk-on quarterback Hunter Hughes at the WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii this week. Hawaii News Now has an article on the scholarship at this link and below is video from the in-ring moment:

Hunter Hughes, you gotta dance for it they say! Full scholarship handed out by @NickRolovich at #WWEHonolulu tonight! @HawaiiFootball pic.twitter.com/r7espcYrWw — Brandi Higa (@bhiga12) September 14, 2017

