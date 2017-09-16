Talent confirms he is still with GFW

Robbie E on Two Man Power Trip:

“I am still 1000% with GFW. I think it is just as simple as Jeff came back, he’s back in charge and what he wanted to do is revamp the product. Now he is finally going in a direction that shows stability and the right people are there and the story lines are going to start to add up and revamp the whole look. New colors, new entrance way, new ropes and of course some new faces and with having new faces you’ve got to give the old faces a break. Myself, Bramm, Zima have kind of been taken off TV to be brought back and the cool thing for me is that I am going to be better than ever.”





