Photo: AJ Styles dons a mask in Japan

For his return to Japan, the WWE United States champion AJ Styles busted out some old apparel much to delight of the Japanese fans in Osaka.

Styles came out for his match against Kevin Owens in a mask resembling that from his time in the Bullet Club, the popular wrestling faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Styles also sported in his old Japan wrestling gear and jacket.

The current champ wrestled in Japan regularly for NJPW between 2014 and 2016 and was the leader of the Bullet Club. Current WWE stars who were also part of the Bullet Club include Adam Cole, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Finn Balor.

The WWE Superstars in Osaka were also seen in a video having dinner with several NJPW stars.

You can see a video of Styles’ entrance below.





(Visited 27 times, 28 visits today)