Kairi Sane on winning the Mae Young Classic

Sep 16, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I was very proud of myself to be there as one of the finalists. It was surprising that I made it so far. I felt nervous, but it was such a happy day for me. I’ve been doing this (finish) for about six years now and at first the diving elbow drop did not work. I got injured and it wasn’t my finisher at first, but the move was important to me. I wanted to win using my elbow, so now it has become my form. It’s my favorite thing to do when I perform.”

source: NBC Sports

