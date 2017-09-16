9/16/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Brisbane, Australia
Below are the results from the 9/16/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Brisbane, Australia:
1. #1 Contender’s (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Battle Royal
Jason Jordan won
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match
Neville defeated Enzo Amore and Akira Tozawa
3. The Hardy Boyz defeated Cesaro and Sheamus
4. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt
5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Emma, Mickie James, Nia Jax, and Sasha Banks
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Jason Jordan defeated The Miz (via disqualification)
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Dean Ambrose, R-Truth, and Jason Jordan defeated The Miztourage
8. Brisbane Street Fight
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman