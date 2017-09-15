Title Milestone for The Miz, Shayna Baszler Note, Sasha Banks on “Her Take” (Video)

– As seen below, Sasha Banks is featured on the latest episode of “Her Take” from Champs Sports. The interview was filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The Boss talks to host Steph Lecor about her journey to WWE, the state of women’s wrestling, sneakers, cutting promos and more. Sasha also does a “Her Take” segment and picks WWE NXT over RAW, Chyna over Sable and Steve Austin over The Rock. Sasha adds that she loves Austin and Rock but she picks Austin because he once “slid into her DMs” on Twitter to compliment her on a match.

– Shayna Baszler was backstage for last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University and took time to pose for a few photos with fans before the show. She did not work the tapings and there’s been no confirmation on her signing with the company but there is speculation on her status after Triple H welcomed both Baszler and Kairi Sane to the company with a tweet before Tuesday’s Mae Young Classic finals.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is now the third-longest reigning IC Champion in WWE history after passing The Honky Tonk Man on Thursday. Miz has more than 450 days recognized by WWE. Ahead of him are WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco with 541 days and WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales with 619 days. Miz tweeted on the milestone:

Today I surpass Honky Tonk Man to become the 3rd longest reigning #ICChamp of all time. #TakeThatIn pic.twitter.com/3s4Gn7ABo5 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 14, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)