This Day In Wrestling History – September 15th

1985 – Denny Brown defeats Gary Royal, to win the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1986 – Black Bart defeats Chris Adams, to win the WCWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1988 – Footloose (Samson Fuyuki & Toshiaki Kawada) defeat Shinichi Nakano & Shunji Takano, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1989 – Sheik Braddock & Ron Starr defeat Jeff Jarrett & Matt Borne, to win the USWA World Tag Team Championship.

1990 – Vince McMahon officially founded the World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF).

1996 – WCW Fall Brawl was held in Winston-Salem, NC, in front of 11,300 fans. It was the first event to explicitly showcase WCW’s working relationship with Mexico’s AAA promotion.

– Diamond Dallas Page defeats Chavo Guerrero, Jr.

– Ice Train (with Teddy Long) defeats Scott Norton in a Submission Match

– Konnan (with Jimmy Hart) defeats Juventud Guerrera, to retain the AAA Heavyweight Championship.

– Chris Benoit defeats Chris Jericho.

– Rey Misterio, Jr. defeats Super Calo, to retain the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

– Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) defeat The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

– The Giant defeats Randy Savage.

– In a WarGames Match, Team nWo (Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, & nWo Sting) defeat Team WCW (Lex Luger, Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, & Sting).

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.9 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (2.6 rating). On Nitro, Curt Hennig defeats Steve McMichael, to win the WCW United States Championship.

2004 – WWE released Jamie Noble. He’d eventually be brought back to the company as a wrestler, and now works as an agent.

2005 – Jeff Jarrett defeats Raven, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. This match never aired on TNA programming, having taken place at a Border City Wrestling show.

2006 – WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired for the final time on UPN; the show moves to the new CW Network the following week.

2007 – Ring of Honor’s Man Up event is held in Chicago Ridge, Illinois. It was a pay-per-view that would be taped, to be aired on November 30th.

Dark Match:

– Ernie Osiris & Silas Young defeat Rhett Titus & Bobby Dempsey.

PPV:

– In a Four-Corner Survival Match, Nigel McGuinness defeats Claudio Castagnoli, Naomichi Marufuji, and Chris Hero.

– Rocky Romero (with Davey Richards & Roderick Strong) defeats Matt Cross (with Austin Aries & Erick Stevens)

– Austin Aries (with Erick Stevens) defeats Davey Richards (with Roderick Strong & Rocky Romero)

– Roderick Strong (with Rocky Romero) defeats Erick Stevens (with Austin Aries)

– Takeshi Morishima defeats Bryan Danielson, to retain the ROH World Championship.

– In a Ladder War, The Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark) defeat Kevin Steen & El Generico, to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Post PPV Dark Matches:

– Mitch Franklin defeats Alex Payne, to retain the Top of The Class Trophy.

– Daizee Haze & Amazing Kong defeat Sara Del Rey & Lacey

– Jack Evans and Tyler Black fight to a no-contest.

– BJ Whitmer & Brent Albright defeat The YRR (Chasyn Rice & Kenny King).

– A Six-Man Tag Team Match between Jack Evans & The Irish Airborne (Jake & Dave Crist) and The Age of the Fall (Jimmy Jacobs, Tyler Black, & Necro Butcher) ends in a no-contest.

– Delirious defeats Matt Sydal.

2009 – Ric Flair signed a deal to return to the ring, facing Hulk Hogan on an Australian “Hulkamania Tour.” Flair had retired at WrestleMania 24 the previous year.

2009 – Jim Cornette and BG James were both let go by TNA Wrestling. James had been working as an agent. Cornette was working as an agent, and helping shape some of the matches and their TV presentation. once the creative team determined the direction.

2012 – Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor X: State of Emergency is held in Chicago, Ridge, Illinois.

– SCUM (Steve Corino & Jimmy Jacobs) defeat Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander, in a semifinal match of the World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

– TaDarius Thomas defeats Silas Young, to qualify for Survival of the Fittest.

– Kyle O’Reilly defeats ACH.

– Charlie Haas & Rhett Titus defeat The Briscoe Brothers (Mark & Jay), in the other semifinal of the World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

– Jay Lethal defeats Homicide.

– The House of Truth (Michael Elgin & Roderick Strong) defeat The Irish Airborne (David & Jake Crist)

– Adam Cole defeats Mike Mondo, to retain the ROH World Television Championship.

– In the tournament final, SCUM (Jimmy Jacobs & Steve Corino) defeat Rhett Titus & Charlie Haas, to win the vacant ROH World Tag Team Championship.

– In a No Disqualification Match, Kevin Steen defeats Rhino (with Truth Martini), to retain the ROH World Championship.

2013 – WWE Night of Champions is held in Detroit, in front of 10,500 fans.

– In a Tag Team Turmoil Match on the pre-show, The Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O’Neil) last eliminate The Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Antonio Cesaro), to become #1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

PPV:

– Curtis Axel (with Paul Heyman) defeats Kofi Kingston, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– In a Fatal 4-Wway Match, AJ Lee defeats Brie Bella, Natalya, and Naomi, to retain the WWE Divas Championship.

– In a match for the World Heavyweight Championship, Rob Van Dam (with Ricardo Rodriguez) defeats Alberto Rodriguez via disqualification; Del Rio retains the World Title.

– The Miz defeats Fandango (with Summer Rae), via submission.

– In a No Disqualification Handicap Elimination Match, Paul Heyman & Curtis Axel defeat CM Punk. Heyman would’ve been fired if he didn’t compete.

– Dean Ambrose defeats Dolph Ziggler, to retain the WWE United States Championship.

– The Shield (Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) defeat The Prime Time Players (Titus O’Neil & Darren Young), to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– Daniel Bryan defeats Randy Orton, to win the WWE Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former ECW wrestler Chad Austin / Chad Bowman (45 years old); former ROH World Tag Team Champion Rhett Titus (30 years old); 3-time Open the Brave Gate Champion & 11-time Open the Triangle Gate Champion Genki Horiguchi (39 years old); and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long (70 years old).

Today would have been the 88th birthday of former AWA World Tag Team Champion & AWA United States Champion, Wilbur Snyder.

