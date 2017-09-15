The Rack Radio Show Podcast Featuring Brian Shields

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries

*Asuka coming to RAW

And More!

We looked at the finals of Mae Young Classic now airing on the WWE Network. We give our thoughts on the finals & the tournament as a whole.

We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown featuring Three Championship Matches, whatever Dolph Ziggler is, Kevin Owens leaving Vince McMahon bloody & More. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring UK Championship Match with Pete Dunne & Wolfgang, Nikki Cross & Ruby Riot as a team and more.

If that isn’t enough, we were joined by Best Selling Author, BRIAN SHIELDS, to talk about the release of his Brand New Book, Second Nature. We will talk Ric Flair stories, thoughts on the career of Charlotte Flair, the Mae Young Classic, Braun Strowman & More!

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week's edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & "Wrestling Figure Photography".

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack091417.mp3

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

