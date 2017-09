Taynara Conti

Real name: Taynara Melo de Carvalho

Height: 5’5″

Weight:

Date of birth: June 9, 1995

From: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Pro debut: May 15, 2017

Trained at: WWE Performance Center

Finishing move:

Biography

– Conti made her professional wrestling debut at a NXT live event in Dade City, Florida on May 13, 2017, competing in a battle royal.

– Conti participated in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, being eliminated in the first round by Lacey Evans.

