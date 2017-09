I can replace appliances….clothes…hell, my entire home. But this will never be replaced. Never. I could give two shits about what I've lost. But damn this is the worse​ part. All I have left of my father are these💔 saving what i can. #HurricaneIrma can kiss my ass.

