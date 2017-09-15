Natalya on WWE’s Community Efforts, Tamina’s Family Attends Event (Photo), Kairi Sane

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Kairi Sane plugging The Mae Young Classic:

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya has her latest Calgary Sun column now online at this link, discussing WWE and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. She commented on one of the most rewarding benefits of being a WWE Superstar:

“One of the most rewarding benefits of being a WWE Superstar are the many community outreach programs that we participate in. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, to touch someone’s life in a time of need, even just for a few moments, makes everything we do in WWE worthwhile.

WWE has partnerships with the Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen, Make-A-Wish, Boys and Girls Club of America, and several other organizations. One of the most special partnerships to me personally is a foundation that was started within WWE named Connor’s Cure.”

– Tamina Snuka had a bunch of family in attendance for this week’s WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii. She posted the following on the event:

As I’m On my Way to Japan, I am just sitting here thinking about the match last night and still on that Island High of how special this WWE Smackdown Live event was for me. To be able to perform in front of my people and feel the luv and hear the CHOOOHOOO’s was absolutely LOVELY

I’m am so grateful not to just the amazing WWE Fans but to my family as well who came out to support me and the Superstars!!!! What an amazing wonderful time I had here in HAWAII…. Most of the family that came to watch the show never got to see a WWE live event and I was very happy they finally got to experience it. I Love what I do and I’m blessed to be carrying on my fathers legacy in doing what we LOVE… Mahalo and Much Alofas to the Hawaii Fans….

#WWEHonolulu #IslandGirlVibes #Legacy #Family #TaminazTime #LocoMoco4Breakfast #Aloha

