Lio Rush

Sep 15, 2017

Real name: Lionel Gerard Green
Height: 5’6″
Weight: 161 lbs.
Date of birth: November 11, 1994
From: Lanham, Maryland
Pro debut: November 2014
Trained at: MCW Training Center
Finishing move: Pedigree

Biography

– On July 18, 2014, Lio Rush won the Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup XV, defeating Brandon Scott, Drolix, Eddie Edwards, Matt Cross and Shane Strickland in a six-way elimination match.
– Rush made his debut in Ring of Honor on December 19, 2015, beating Vinny Marseglia in a dark match.
– On February 18, 2017, Rush made his debut for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla at “Only Kings Understand Each Other”, where he was defeated by Ricochet.
– In the summer of 2017, Rush signed a WWE developmental contract.
– Rush debuted in NXT at the September 14, 2017 tapings, where he was attacked by the Velveteen Dream (his former tag team partner Patrick Clark).

