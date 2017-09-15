Lio Rush

Real name: Lionel Gerard Green

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 161 lbs.

Date of birth: November 11, 1994

From: Lanham, Maryland

Pro debut: November 2014

Trained at: MCW Training Center

Finishing move: Pedigree

Biography

– On July 18, 2014, Lio Rush won the Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup XV, defeating Brandon Scott, Drolix, Eddie Edwards, Matt Cross and Shane Strickland in a six-way elimination match.

– Rush made his debut in Ring of Honor on December 19, 2015, beating Vinny Marseglia in a dark match.

– On February 18, 2017, Rush made his debut for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla at “Only Kings Understand Each Other”, where he was defeated by Ricochet.

– In the summer of 2017, Rush signed a WWE developmental contract.

– Rush debuted in NXT at the September 14, 2017 tapings, where he was attacked by the Velveteen Dream (his former tag team partner Patrick Clark).

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)