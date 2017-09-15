Jericho doesn’t hold back on Sexy Star

“If that’s true, Sexy Star, you’re a sexy piece of s–t and so is anybody that books you from now on. [In pro] wrestling you’re giving each other your body. There’s a lot of trust and to do something malicious like that, on purpose, I don’t care what the circumstances are – that’s just bad, bad news, man. I don’t know where her mind is at. I’ve never met her. At this point, I don’t think I want to. Sexy Star, you are now going to have a lifetime ban from Talk Is Jericho. Sexy Star is banned from Talk Is Jericho for life. There you go. That’s my little piece of the pie. That’s what I say about that.”

Source: Talk is Jericho

