Hulk Hogan: Hurricane Irma Victims Without Water or Electricity Are ‘Crybabies’

One day after eight elderly people died in a Florida nursing home, after it lost power and air conditioning during Hurricane Irma, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan tweeted about hurricane victims being ‘crybabies.’ He would go on to call hurricane victims ‘spoiled.’

No water,no power,crybabies,everyone's complaining,these people have no clue how bad it could be,Praying for those that got hit hard,lost — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 14, 2017

Homes,lives,businesses,lost everything,thank you God for helping those with divine highly blessings,God speed only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 14, 2017

we're good but some spoiled people don't have a clue,they need a K Owens head butt my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 14, 2017

Hogan had tweeted earlier in the week that Hurricane Irma had done extensive damage to his Florida home, but that ‘everyone is safe.’

