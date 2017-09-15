Hulk Hogan: Hurricane Irma Victims Without Water or Electricity Are ‘Crybabies’

Sep 15, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

One day after eight elderly  people died in a Florida nursing home, after it lost power and air conditioning during Hurricane Irma, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan tweeted about hurricane victims being ‘crybabies.’  He would go on to call hurricane victims ‘spoiled.’

Hogan had tweeted earlier in the week that Hurricane Irma had done extensive damage to his Florida home, but that ‘everyone is safe.’

