GFW Impact Viewership Up With Johnny Impact vs. Low Ki, Bobby Lashley – Moose

Sep 15, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

This week’s GFW Impact episode, featuring Johnny Impact defeating Low Ki to become the new #1 contender to GFW Global Champion Eli Drake in the main event, drew 239,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 227,000 viewers. The show also featured a segment with Bobby Lashley and his American Top Team MMA partners taking out Moose to close the show.

Impact ranked #147 on the Cable Top 150 this week, up from last week’s #148 spot.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers
January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers
January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers
January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers
February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers
February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers
February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers
February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers
March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers
March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers
March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers
March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers
March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers
April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers
April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers
April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers
April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers
May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers
May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers
May 18th Episode: 272,000 viewers
May 25th Episode: 305,000 viewers
June 1st Episode: 287,000 viewers
June 8th Episode: 318,000 viewers
June 15th Episode: 327,000 viewers
June 22nd Episode: 342,000 viewers
June 29th Episode: 268,000 viewers
July 6th Episode: 345,000 viewers
July 13th Episode: 374,000 viewers
July 20th Episode: 322,000 viewers
July 27th Episode: 286,000 viewers
August 3rd Episode: 276,000 viewers
August 10th Episode: 277,000 viewers
August 17th Episode: 320,000 viewers (Destination X)
August 24th Episode: 296,000 viewers
August 31st Episode: 268,000 viewers
September 7th Episode: 227,000 viewers
September 14th Episode: 239,000 viewers
September 21st Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s creative team on rumors of the company losing money, the GFW name, the GFW network, Bound for Glory, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad