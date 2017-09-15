GFW Impact Viewership Up With Johnny Impact vs. Low Ki, Bobby Lashley – Moose

This week’s GFW Impact episode, featuring Johnny Impact defeating Low Ki to become the new #1 contender to GFW Global Champion Eli Drake in the main event, drew 239,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 227,000 viewers. The show also featured a segment with Bobby Lashley and his American Top Team MMA partners taking out Moose to close the show.

Impact ranked #147 on the Cable Top 150 this week, up from last week’s #148 spot.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers

March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers

April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers

April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers

April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers

April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers

May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers

May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers

May 18th Episode: 272,000 viewers

May 25th Episode: 305,000 viewers

June 1st Episode: 287,000 viewers

June 8th Episode: 318,000 viewers

June 15th Episode: 327,000 viewers

June 22nd Episode: 342,000 viewers

June 29th Episode: 268,000 viewers

July 6th Episode: 345,000 viewers

July 13th Episode: 374,000 viewers

July 20th Episode: 322,000 viewers

July 27th Episode: 286,000 viewers

August 3rd Episode: 276,000 viewers

August 10th Episode: 277,000 viewers

August 17th Episode: 320,000 viewers (Destination X)

August 24th Episode: 296,000 viewers

August 31st Episode: 268,000 viewers

September 7th Episode: 227,000 viewers

September 14th Episode: 239,000 viewers

September 21st Episode:

