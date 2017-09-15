CWC Competitor to Make WWE NXT TV Debut, Mark Henry Bends a Spoon, WWE Bottom Line

– Below is video of Mark Henry appearing on ESPN’s SportsNation this week. The World’s Strongest Man impresses the hosts by twisting a spoon with his bare hands:

– WWE Cruiserweight Classic competitor Fabian Aichner will make his WWE NXT TV debut on the September 27th episode. He wrestled Kassius Ohno at last night’s Full Sail University tapings. Aichner has worked several NXT live events this summer after losing to Jack Gallagher in the first round of the CWC in 2016. Representing Italy, Aichner was billed as the most intense competitor in the tournament.

– As seen below, Scott Stanford filmed the 800th episode of WWE Bottom Line on Thursday at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. The recap show currently airs in more than a dozen international markets including Ireland, Dubai, Hungary, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, France, South Africa and others.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)