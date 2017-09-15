Bobby Lashley Storyline Update (Videos), Trevor Lee Celebrates Title Win, After Impact

Sep 15, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest edition of “After Impact” with Scott D’Amore and Josh Mathews looking at some of the action from this week’s GFW Impact episode:

– As noted, Trevor Lee became a three-time GFW X Division Champion by defeating Sonjay Dutt in a Falls Count Anywhere match on this week’s Impact. GFW posted this video of Lee celebrating with Caleb Konley after the match:

– The “two-sport athlete” storyline with Bobby Lashley continued on this week’s Impact as Lashley made the big decision on his career. Lashley revealed that he’s picking MMA over wrestling, also requesting his full release from Jim Cornette. This led to Lashley and Moose brawling around the Impact Zone for the closing segment. Lashley’s American Top Team MMA partners ended up helping him, taking out security and Moose to end the show. You can see photos and video from the angle below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s creative team on rumors of the company losing money, the GFW name, the GFW network, Bound for Glory, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad